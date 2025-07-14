After Ulfa-I, NSCN (YA) claims drone attacks carried out near Myanmar border

KOHIMA: The Yung Aung-led faction of the Myanmar-headquartered National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-YA) on Monday also claimed drone attacks were carried out at two locations near Myanmar border early on July 13, the second militant group to make the claim. A defence spokesperson in Guwahati on Sunday said that there was no information of any such incident as claimed by the Ulfa-I.

In a statement, NSCN-YA said Indian armed forces carried out drone strikes between 2am and 4am on July 13 at two locations in Eastern Nagaland, targeting the ULFA-I and NSCN/GPRN camps in Hoyat and Pangsau area.

A defence spokesperson in Guwahati told PTI on Sunday that there was no information of any such incident. “There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The army’s denial came hours after the United Liberation of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) claimed that three leaders of the group including Nayan Asom alias Nayan Medhi, who was the ‘chairman’ of its ‘lower council’, were killed in drone and missile attacks.

The NSCN-YA statement also condemned the attacks, describing senior Ulfa-I leader Nayan Asom who was killed in the operation as one of the “most committed and finest revolutionary leaders” the ULFA-I has ever produced.

NSCN (YA) is a faction of the banned NSCN (Khaplang), which is led by Yung Aung, nephew of the founder of the group SS Khaplang.

Unlike other NSCN factions and a few other Naga groups that are engaged in peace talks with the government, NSCN (YA) has not entered into a ceasefire with the armed forces. The group has operated in coordination with the Ulfa-I in the past.

On June 5, the NSCN (YA) lost two militants in a gunfight with the security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district near the Indo-Myanmar border.