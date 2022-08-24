Afternoon brief: AAP's new ' 20 crore offer' claim amid excise policy row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Take ₹20 crore, or face Sisodia's fate': AAP claims threats to MLAs from BJP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged AAP MLAs in Delhi have received veiled threats from BJP leaders that if they don't take ₹20 crore from the BJP and don't quit AAP, they will face the same fate as that of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Read more

India-UK agree to exchange best practices, experiences in areas of law & justice

India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday agreed to exchange the best practices and experiences in the functioning of commercial courts, alternate dispute mechanisms like arbitration and mediation, use of technology in case management, justice dispensation and enforcement of contracts and in area of simple legislative drafting. Read more

Mandakini on her breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili: 'It was nothing compared to what happens today'

Yesteryear star Mandakini is all set for a comeback after two decades. She launched her first single, Maa O Maa Monday evening and the song marks her comeback to showbiz after 26 long years of break. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the song, her long break, her iconic debut Ram Teri Ganga Maili and much more. Read more

‘One of my largest creations’: Chef’s viral video of huge chocolate shark wows people

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is someone whose creations never fail to amaze and amuse people. He creates various huge sculptures using nothing but chocolate. Be it a dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth or a tall giraffe, his creations leave netizens stunned. Case in point, his latest video of a huge chocolate shark. Read more

Move over brightening face creams and exfoliating serums. Try glycolic acid with these skincare tips

Tried all the possible brightening face creams and exfoliating serums but still haven’t found a solution for dark spots, uneven skin tone or excess oil? Maybe it’s time to try out a little magic trick called glycolic acid, which is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that works on loosening the bonds between your skin cells in the outer layers of the skin and gently exfoliates while also helping lighten dark spots, even discolouration and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Read more

Watson names 'incredible' India star among top-5 T20I players in the world; explains reason for ranking him at 2nd spot

Since a dismal campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, Team India saw a number of significant changes including a switch in captaincy. Rohit Sharma took over the reins from Virat Kohli, and this year saw the emergence of multiple bowlers (pacers, in particular) in the Indian team. Read more

