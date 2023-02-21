Afternoon brief: Adani Group's market value slips under $100 billion, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Adani Group's market value slips under $100 billion

The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller. Read more

Maharashtra police arrests suspected Maoist couple carrying ₹10 lakh reward

Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli police arrested two suspected Maoists– reportedly husband and wife– carrying a ₹10 lakh reward on their heads from Hyderabad on Monday, officials said. Read more

ExpIained: India's UPI, Singapore's PayNow linked. Who will benefit?

From Tuesday, residents of Singapore and India can instantly transfer money to each other via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. The cross-border real-time payment systems linkage was launched at 11am on Monday led by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Read more

Kareena Kapoor shares photos of grumpy Jeh as he refuses to leave her lap, wishes him on his 2nd birthday. See post

Kareena Kapoor has shared a cute birthday post for younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. The little one turned two on Tuesday. The actor shared two throwback pictures of Jeh from the sets of her Hansal Mehta film in London, which show him in a bad mood as he refuses to leave her lap. Read more

After Pat Cummins, David Warner flies back home, ruled out of the remaining two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia opener David Warner has flown back home after being ruled out of the remaining two Test matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. Read more

Priyanka Chopra rocks an orange outfit as she supports Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas show. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert on Monday night. Several pictures and videos from the event showed Priyanka arriving at the venue dressed in an orange outfit, singing to Jonas Brothers' songs, dancing, cheering for her husband, Nick Jonas, and having a total blast. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to fan asking to crack ‘funny and dumb joke’ will make you go ROFL

Shah Rukh Khan frequently conducts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter to interact with fans and followers. Recently, the actor held yet another session and answered a few light-hearted questions directed at him. Read more

Web story: Alia wins award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

On February 20, Alia Bhatt attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards 2023 held in Mumbai. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON