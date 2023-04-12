Afternoon brief: Alliance Air resumes operations two days after pilots’ strike, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Pilots had gone on strike on Monday that continued on Tuesday too, affecting flight operations. (Facebook / Alliance Air)

Alliance Air resumes flight operations two days after pilots’ strike

Alliance Air has resumed its flights operations two days after its pilots did not report to work resulting in major delays and disruptions, the airline said in its latest statement. Read more

Aamir Khan earns praise for joking about Laal Singh Chaddha failure in ad: 'Not many in Bollywood are that sporty'

Aamir Khan is currently dominating ad breaks during IPL matches with his Dream11 commercials as he sportingly takes jokes on himself, including those on his last film Laal Singh Chaddha. Read more

Fruit seller picks up trash discarded by her customers, Anand Mahindra reacts

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares intriguing posts on Twitter. From tweeting witty posts to sharing his knowledge with the world to appreciating people’s gestures or achievements, his tweets often catch the attention of many. Read more

MS Dhoni to create history with blockbuster IPL record vs RR, Jadeja drops special message for CSK captain

Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is on the cusp of rewriting history in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown shares engagement pics

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share a lovely announcing her engagement with actor Jake Bongiovi. Read more

