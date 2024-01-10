Afternoon brief: Ambani hails Modi at Gujarat summit; India's first indigenous UAV flagged off; and all the latest news

Mukesh Ambani declared that Reliance will always be a Gujarati company during the Vibrant Gujarat summit. The business tycoon praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as India's most successful prime minister. Both Ambani and Modi hail from Gujarat, known for its prosperity. Ambani highlighted Reliance's significant investments, with over one-third of the company's $150 billion investments in India occurring in Gujarat alone. He lauded the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as the most prestigious investors' summit globally and credited PM Modi's vision for its success. Ambani expressed confidence in India becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047, with Gujarat reaching a $3 trillion economy. Dig Deeper Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani addresses a gathering during the inaugural session of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. (AFP)

Adani Defence and Aerospace launched the indigenous Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Indian Navy, emphasizing its commitment to self-reliance in defense and security. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, praised Adani's alignment with naval needs and its collaborative efforts. The UAV, with a 36-hour endurance and 450 kg payload, integrates into naval operations, enhancing maritime surveillance. Vice President Jeet Adani highlighted the platform's significance for Indian Armed Forces and global export potential. Drishti 10, based on the Elbits Hermes 900 MALE platform, is certified for all-weather military operations and civilian airspace use, marking a milestone in India's ISR technology quest. Dig Deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Latest News

Charminar Express coaches derail at Telangana's Nampally railway station, 5 injured. Dig Deeper

SC adjourns until Jan 24 hearing of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s pleas. Dig Deeper

Gautam Adani's big announcement for Gujarat: ‘Adani Group to invest… Even from space’. Dig Deeper

India News

Five members of family found dead in UP's Amroha; police begin investigation. Dig Deeper

PM meets global CEOs at Vibrant Gujarat summit. Dig Deeper

Why the proposed military base at Minicoy Islands will be a game-changer. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Boeing CEO accepts 'planemaker made a mistake', after Alaska mid-air mishap. Dig Deeper

Vladimir Putin-linked Russian channel editor's mystery death: ‘May be poisoned'. Dig Deeper

Chilling video takes us inside secret tunnel underneath Brooklyn synagogue: Watch. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's absence from the West Indies tour has sparked debates among his close circles. Supporters argue that his location during the break is inconsequential, emphasizing his need for mental respite from constant travel and benchwarming. Despite being a consistent performer, Kishan's role in the Indian XI has varied, impacting his mindset. Although he seized opportunities, like a double century against Bangladesh and successful middle-order stints, he was never a first-choice opener or keeper, affecting his mentality. The uncertainty surrounding Kishan's selection for the upcoming home series against England adds to the ongoing discussion about his cricketing journey. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Jeo Baby, director of movies such as Kaathal and The Great Indian Kitchen, has plenty of tags attached to him. Feminist film maker, politically inclined director and left-leaning story teller are some of the descriptions. He’s enjoying all of those tags but now wants to break the mould and try out new genres. His latest directorial venture, Kaathal, is a story about homosexuality which has received tremendous critical acclaim, besides commercial success. It’s currently showing on an OTT platform, continuing to impress the audience with its sensitive portrayal of the subject. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic condition affecting the stomach and intestines, manifests through symptoms like cramping, bloating, and abdominal pain. Its exact cause is challenging to determine, often rooted in lifestyle factors, food intolerances, gut bacteria changes, and digestive system nerve abnormalities. If experiencing unexplained bloating and stomach pain, seeking evaluation for IBS is crucial. IBS, a neuro-gastrointestinal disorder, disrupts gut-brain communication, leading to abdominal pain, cramps, and bowel movement changes. Treatment involves lifestyle adjustments, mental health improvement, and dietary changes. The prevalence of IBS in India ranges from 4-7%. Symptoms vary, with IBS types categorized based on stool consistency. Diagnosis involves history, examination, and, if needed, tests excluding other gastrointestinal disorders. Treatments include dietary modifications, stress management, medications, probiotics, and alternative therapies, with lifestyle changes recommended for effective IBS management. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.