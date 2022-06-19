Afternoon brief: Bihar govt says 147 arrests made so far over Agnipath protests, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Agnipath protest: 3 coaching centres involved, 147 arrests made, says Bihar govt

The Bihar government on Sunday pointed to the role of three coaching centres in the violence that took place during protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Masaurhi near Patna, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Prashant Kishor on Agnipath protests: 'Bihar bearing brunt of BJP-JDU conflict'

As protests against the government's ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme escalated across the country, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday spoke against the use of violence and sabotage that Bihar has been witnessing for the past three days as armed forces aspirants torched trains and railway stations, hurting a few police personnel too. Read more

PM launches Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor: How it will save time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi. Read more

'I remember our chat when you weren't in scheme of things. Many counted you out': IND star hails 'inspirational' Karthik

Even before the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had happened, Dinesh Karthik had announced his big intentions for the season - to make India return for 2022 T20 World Cup squad and help the team end ICC trophy drought. Read more

Koffee With Karan season 7 teaser: Karan Johar shares old clips of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar announced the release date for Koffee With Karan season 7 in a new teaser on Sunday. The video showed actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others, who featured in the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan. Read more

Happy Father's Day 2022: Tips for dads to be role models, strengthen parental bonds, engage in children's well-being

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 19, which commemorates and appreciates the role that fathers, father figures and paternal bonds play in a family and society as a whole. Read more

