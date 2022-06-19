Delhi's Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor launched: How it will save time of commuters
- Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project is aimed at providing hassle free and smooth access to the new exhibition and convention centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Som Parkash and Anupriya Patel were also present at the inauguration. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the construction faced several difficulties given the complexity of the project involving one of the busiest routes in the national capital.
“But, this is new India, it resolves issues, takes new pledges, and to fulfil those pledges, it makes all efforts,” he told the gathering.
The project was initially expected to be completed by 2019 but missed at least six deadlines. The commuters still will have to wait a little longer for a critical underpass link that is a key component of the project.
The prime minister asserted that the central government is constantly working for the state of the art facilities, exhibition halls for world class programmes in the national capital.
Built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore, Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project is aimed at providing hassle free and smooth access to the new exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan. It is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.
The project, fully funded by the central government, will also help save time and cost of commuters. Here's how:
- The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan.
- The six-lane tunnel has access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.
- The two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot.
- It is equipped with smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and Public Announcement system inside the tunnel.
- The tunnel will also serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.
- Four of the underpasses are on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.
- The sixth underpass, which is yet to be completed, will give commuters a signal free trip between Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBT.
