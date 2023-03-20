Afternoon brief: BJP mounts pressure on Rahul Gandhi over UK speech, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Twitter/Congress)

‘Does he know…’: BJP mounts pressure on Rahul Gandhi for UK speech, demands 'apology'

Mounting pressure on Rahul Gandhi for his UK speech, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said the Congress leader should apologise categorically and unequivocally. Read more

Union minister Mandaviya to chair Global Conference on Digital Health

Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate a two-day global conference on ‘digital health’ in Delhi on Monday, leveraging India’s G20 presidency and aiming to take universal health coverage (UHC) to the last citizen, a government release said on Monday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet: 'You want free clothes'

At an event earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra revealed that recently a stylist had insulted her by saying that she wasn’t ‘sample-sized’. The star went on to reveal that she was reduced to tears following the incident. Read more

Chaitra Navratri 2023 full calendar: Start and end date, Ghatasthapana, Parana, Ashtami and Navami time

Chaitra Navratri is almost here, and Hindus are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion by observing fasts, praying to the Goddess Shakti, eating dishes made for Navratri, visiting temples, and more. Read more

Web Stories | Keerthy Suresh's Lovely Ethnic Picks

'Suryakumar is at his venomous best when...': Karthik's 'non-negotiable' message to Dravid, Rohit over SKY's ODI future

Suryakumar Yadav was handed a golden opportunity of making his case for the 2023 ODI World Cup. With preferred No.4 batter Shreyas Iyer out of the ODI series against Australia, Suryakumar was given the chance to put his case forward and add to India's happy headache, but he returned to back-to-back golden ducks. Read more

