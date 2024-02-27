Afternoon brief: BJP reveals LS poll plan for Sitharaman, Jaishankar; SP MLA resigns as chief whip amid RS polls; more

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hinted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Both ministers, known for their eloquence, are currently members of the Rajya Sabha. Despite their long tenure as MPs, they haven't contested popular elections before. Joshi mentioned that their electoral debut is being planned for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, though it's undecided whether they'll contest from Karnataka or elsewhere. Sitharaman, representing Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, joined BJP in 2008 and served as the Defence Minister from 2017 to 2019. Jaishankar, a career diplomat, served as the Foreign Secretary and was inducted into PM Modi's cabinet in 2019. Dig Deeper Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned as party chief whip amid voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, following his absence from a meeting called by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Pandey, representing Unchahar constituency, cited his resignation in a letter to Yadav, signaling internal rifts. The UP Rajya Sabha elections witness intense competition between BJP and SP, with BJP fielding eight candidates against SP's three. With BJP holding a majority in the assembly, SP fears potential cross-voting, raising stakes for its candidates needing 111 MLA votes to secure victory. Voting is underway across multiple states for several Rajya Sabha seats. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

PM Modi reveals names of astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission at ISRO centre. Dig Deeper

Akhilesh Yadav's strong reaction as BJP ally confirms cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections. Dig Deeper

Delhi BJP to not field all sitting MPs in LS poll; search for candidates intensifies. Dig Deeper

India News

Gaganyaan mission: Who are the 4 astronauts named by PM Modi in Kerala? Dig Deeper

TN politician, film producer kingpin of drug racket: Investigators. Dig Deeper

Another drizzle expected in parts of NCR today; min temp rises to 12.3°C. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Dr. Phil McGraw blasts school closures during Covid while appearing on The View, stuns show's hosts. Dig Deeper

Pakistan Lawmakers to Meet February 29 to Elect New PM. Dig Deeper

Joe Biden says he ‘hopes’ for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict by ‘next Monday’: ‘We’re close’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's decision to prioritize IPL preparation over Ranji Trophy despite BCCI's directives could benefit other Test regulars. Kishan's lack of communication with Jharkhand Cricket Association and Iyer's questionable back injury claim raise concerns, especially after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's letter emphasizing the significance of domestic red-ball cricket. In response, BCCI plans to revise the pay structure, potentially offering bonuses to Test regulars who participate in all Test series annually. This aims to incentivize players towards Test cricket amidst the lure of T20 leagues. Additionally, BCCI considers making red-ball cricket appearances mandatory for IPL eligibility, echoing Rohit Sharma's call for players with a hunger for Test cricket. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Director Rahul Sadasivan's monochrome film "Bramayugam" starring Mammootty has garnered commercial success, crossing ₹50 crore worldwide. Sadasivan, a London Film Academy graduate, emphasizes the cinematic experience over mere entertainment. Mammootty's portrayal of Koduman Potty was central to Sadasivan's vision, showcasing the actor's versatility. The film's unique format challenges conventional storytelling and has earned praise from audiences. Sadasivan, also known for "Bhoothakaalam," expresses gratitude to producers for supporting his vision. Despite a long gap between his debut and second film, Sadasivan looks forward to exploring new ideas after the positive reception of "Bramayugam." Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shares his recovery journey after a "mild stroke" six weeks ago, citing factors like stress and overworking. Stroke, often caused by blocked blood supply to the brain, can lead to long-term impairment. Kamath's ordeal prompts discussions on stroke rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of therapy and lifestyle changes. Experts stress the role of technology-driven therapies and dietary modifications in recovery. Post-stroke dietary recommendations include reducing sodium intake and increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise and stress management are crucial for preventing future strokes. Building a supportive environment involving healthcare professionals and emotional support networks aids in stroke rehabilitation. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.