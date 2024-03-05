Afternoon brief: Cong reacts to PM's ‘140 cr Indians’ remark; HC junks husband's fake salary cuts, and more news

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement where he referred to 140 crore Indians as his family. Ramesh criticised Modi's governance over the past decade, labelling it as a period of injustice for citizens due to inflation, unemployment, economic instability, and polarisation. He questioned why, if 140 crore Indians are considered Modi's family, injustices persist. Ramesh characterised the prime minister as a marketing figure who self-proclaimed as a Vishwaguru. He emphasised that demanding respect requires behaving respectfully. Dig deeper Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Karnataka high court on Monday ruled that “artificial” and extra deductions from the husband's salary, such as house rent recovery, and provident fund contributions, cannot be made deductible from the maintenance granted to an ex-wife. Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar said provident fund contributions, house rent recovery, furniture recovery, etc. cannot be deemed as legit deductions, like income tax, and should not be deducted from the maintenance paid to the former wife or daughter. Dig deeper

Jammu and Kashmir health worker braves 5 ft snow to administer polio drops to children. Watch Dig deeper

Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed Dig deeper

Who was Patnibin Maxwell, Indian national killed in Israel amid Hezbollah attack? Dig deeper

PM Modi pays tribute to ‘visionary leader’ Biju Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary Dig deeper

Seventeen states and territories are preparing for their primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, March 5, with early voting already underway for the Texas primaries. Voters will choose their party nominees, and the outcomes of key primaries will significantly influence national, state, and local politics. Winning candidates will advance to represent their parties in the November elections. Notably, the primary in Texas is considered pivotal, potentially outweighing the significance of the November general election. Dig deeper

Over a month after singer Justin Timberlake's alleged public jibe at former girlfriend-singer Britney Spears, a report now said that his remark "annoyed, triggered" her. As per a Us Weekly source Justin "really hinders her recovery". Justin Timberlake's remark at one of his concerts came after Britney apologised to him for the revelations she made about their relationship in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. Us Weekly, quoting a source, reported, “Britney was annoyed after his onstage statement." The source further said that Britney's “turning point for her mental issues started when [Timberlake] broke up with her so many years ago”. Dig deeper

The liver plays a crucial role in our body's well-being, acting as a superhero tirelessly safeguarding our health around the clock. Responsible for essential functions such as detoxification, metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, as well as synthesising cholesterol, vitamins, and various proteins and chemicals, the liver is indispensable for our overall health. However, the modern sedentary lifestyle and excessive calorie consumption are increasingly putting individuals at risk of developing fatty liver disease. Dig deeper

Unexpected rainfall, cooler temperatures, and a markedly altered environment are poised to bring a unique dynamic to the fifth and final Test match between India and England. Unlike the previous matches held in the Western, Southern, and Eastern regions of India, this fixture will take place in the northern city of Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala boasts the highest altitude of all international venues in India, and the early March weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh promise added intrigue to the proceedings. Dig deeper

