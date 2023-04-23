Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Congress vs CM Himanta as Assam cops probe Angkita harassment case, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Congress vs CM Himanta as Assam cops probe Angkita harassment case, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Congress vs Assam CM over harassment case: ‘unfair to blame me for lack of…’

After a team of Assam police left for Karnataka to investigate the harassment charges against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has become “infamous for his antics to stay in news”. Read more

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
CPI will give full support to Congress in Karnataka polls: Randeep Surjewala

Karnataka’s Congress incharge Randeep Surjewala announced that the Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended their full support to the Congress party in the state, ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. He also said that the CPI is contesting in seven assembly seats and that it will be a friendly contest between both the parties. Read more

'Credit to...': Rohit gives Arshdeep his stamp of approval after MI loss; PBKS pacer drops huge ‘no-balls’ remark

Before ruling the roost in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Arshdeep Singh was on the receiving end of many complaints about his knack for bowling no-balls in the international arena. Read more

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 2 collection: Salman Khan's film witnesses growth, mints 25 crore

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has witnessed growth and minted over 25 crore at the domestic box office on day two of its release. The numbers of the film has inched closer to entering the 50 crore club in India as its second-day earning stands at 41.56 crore. Read more

Chana dal to chickpeas; know ideal duration of soaking pulses from expert

Soaking your pulses before cooking can multiply the benefits of this protein powerhouse. Not only it improves nutrients absorption, it helps remove anti-nutrient phytic acid and helps in binding calcium, iron and zinc. Soaking lentils for the ideal duration can also improve its digestibility and those with poor digestion can benefit from it apart from reducing the cooking time and boosting taste. Read more

MS Dhoni meets T Natarajan's daughter. Watch them have a cute conversation

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the match that was held on April 21. Following their victory, MS Dhoni had a special guest waiting for him in the audience. The CSK captain met T Natarajan's family post-match and was seen having an adorable conversation with his daughter. A video of them was shared on Twitter by CSK's official page. Read more

congress karnataka ipl himanta biswa sarma punjab kings cpi rohit indian premier league box office salman khan randeep surjewala chickpeas arshdeep singh harassment case
