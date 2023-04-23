Karnataka’s Congress incharge Randeep Surjewala announced that the Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended their full support to the Congress party in the state, ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. He also said that the CPI is contesting in seven assembly seats and that it will be a friendly contest between both the parties. CPI will give full support to Congress in Karnataka polls: Randeep Surjewala

Speaking at a press meet, Surjewala said, “The CPI has agreed to support the Congress party in Karnataka, without any conditions and demands. They are contesting for seven seats in the state and there will be a friendly fight between them and our candidates in these seven seats. In 215 seats, CPI has announced its support to the Congress candidates. The CPI wants to wholeheartedly help Congress in defeating the BJP.”

The Congress has already announced the candidates from 223 constituencies out of 224. In Melukote, the Congress has extended support to Darshan Puttannaiah, who is contesting on a Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP), which is an ally to the Congress. Melukote, which is a Vokkaliga heartland in Mandya district is expected to see a tough battle between the SKP and JD(S) parties.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. All the political parties have already announced their candidates for the assembly polls, and they also filed nominations from their respective constituencies. The BJP and the Congress have even released their star campaigners list who will be Karnataka, ahead of the polls.