Afternoon brief: Delhi records below 5 degrees first time this season; SC on shares inheritance; all news

Delhi experienced its lowest temperature of the season, dropping to 4.9°C, four degrees below the norm, accompanied by shallow fog limiting visibility to 500 meters. Although air quality slightly improved, it remained in the very poor category, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306. This marks the first time the minimum temperature has fallen below 5°C this season, compared to the previous low of 6.2°C. The India Meteorological Department predicts the cold northwesterly winds will persist, maintaining temperatures between 5-6°C in the coming days. The Early Warning System suggests Delhi's air quality will likely stay very poor till December 17, with a subsequent outlook ranging between very poor and poor. Dig deeper Workers at the lawn along the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Supreme Court has ruled that ownership of financial instruments, such as shares and debenture certificates, should be determined by legal or testamentary means rather than the nominee's status. In a judgment on December 14, the court clarified that being a nominee doesn't automatically confer inheritance rights, emphasizing that ownership is established through the deceased's will or applicable succession laws like the Hindu Succession Act or the Indian Succession Act. The ruling arose from a family dispute where one son received shares through a will, while the other, listed as the nominee, contested the decision. The court affirmed that a nominee holds assets in a fiduciary role for legal heirs and isn't the actual owner, emphasizing the precedence of wills over nominations. Dig deeper

Latest News

JioTV gets Premium plans at ₹398, ₹1198 and ₹4498 Dig deeper

BSE Sensex created history on Friday as it crossed the 71,000 mark for the first time Dig deeper

India news

Lok Sabha security breach accused Lalit Jha told kin about Delhi travel plan Dig deeper

Nikhil Gupta, arrested in failed plot to kill Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Pannun, moves Supreme Court Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit verdict against UK tabloid group today Dig deeper

10-year-old black child sentenced to three months of probation for urinating in public in Mississippi Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film, "Fighter," unveiled its first song, "Sher Khul Gaye." The groovy and upbeat party track sets the perfect mood for letting loose and showcases Hrithik's incredible dance moves. The song features the dynamic duo, along with Anil Kapoor, in a vibrant party setting. The teaser, shared on Instagram by Deepika and Hrithik, teased the energetic track, signaling the beginning of the musical journey for "Fighter." Sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao, with music by Vishal and Sheykhar, and lyrics by Kumaar, the song adds to the buzz surrounding the film's release. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In a tribute to MS Dhoni's iconic cricket career, the BCCI has decided to retire his jersey No. 7, following a similar move with Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10 in 2017. This means no other Indian cricketer can choose the No. 7 jersey going forward. The decision honors Dhoni's outstanding contribution to Indian cricket, notably leading the team to victory in all three ICC white-ball tournaments. Despite retiring in 2020, Dhoni's No. 7 was officially retired after his last appearance in the 2019 World Cup. This move, however, limits young players' jersey choices, leaving them with fewer options. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)