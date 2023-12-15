Mercury plunges to season’s lowest 4.9°C as shallow fog envelopes Delhi

The mercury plunged to 4.9°C, or four degrees below normal, the lowest this season, amid shallow fog that reduced visibility up to 500 even as the air quality improved slightly but remained in the very poor category on Friday. Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category. (HT PHOTO)

This is the first time that the minimum temperature has dipped below 5°C. The lowest minimum temperature recorded this season earlier was 6.2°C on Thursday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category amid the dip in the mercury. A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 306 (very poor) was recorded at 9am, compared to 326 (very poor) a day earlier at 4pm.

The Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, which the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR relies on for decisions on pollution mitigation, said no significant change was expected in air quality for now. “Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 15 till 17. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be between the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category,” it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the visibility improved to 1000 metres at 9 am. It added cold northwesterly winds will continue and the minimum temperature was likely to hover between 5-6°C over the next six days.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the minimum temperature has gradually dipped in the absence of an active western disturbance and because of strong cold northwesterly winds.

Day-time temperature is yet to be significantly impacted. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1°C on Thursday, which was a degree above normal. It was expected to remain between 23 and 25°C over the next few days. “The maximum temperature will start getting impacted once the fog duration and intensity increases.” Srivastava said.