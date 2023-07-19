Afternoon brief: Five suspected terrorists held in Bengaluru for planning major blast; and all the latest news

5 suspected ‘terrorists’ arrested over major blast plot in Bengaluru Cops from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have nabbed five people from Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in terror-related activities. The persons have been identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Jahid, news agency ANI reported. Read more CCB sleuths recovered several explosives and other materials from the suspects.(Twitter/ Representative image)

'On what basis is Vinesh Phogat being sent to Asian Games?': Antim Panghal erupts, drops 'CWG cheating' bombshell

Antim Panghal, the reigning U-20 world champion, lashed out at the decision to exempt Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials, insisting that the star Indian wrestler is beatable and hasn't practiced in the past year. Read more

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on arrest over possessing marijuana, shares beach pics from holiday: All’s well that ends well

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands from the US recently. Amid recent reports of her arrest and subsequent bail, the model looked radiant in new pictures from her Cayman Islands trip. On Wednesday, Gigi took to Instagram to share a series of sun-kissed photos and videos of her holiday. Read more

Superfood combos for wellness boost: Eat these foods together for multiplying health benefits

Nutrition is the foundation of great health. There is nothing in this world that can work for you better than a right mix of nutrients that can fuel and nourish your body in a variety of ways. However, there are many challenges in our daily routine that can prevent us from enjoying our mandatory dose of wellness, especially in the morning. Read more

'Dangerous': Lion and woman share a meal from same plate. Watch

Many videos on the internet show the close interaction between animals and humans. Sometimes an animal may wander into human-dominated spaces and then be rescued. Other times, there are videos of people coming close to animals to pet or take pictures with them. Now, another such clip has gone viral. It shows a woman sharing a meal with a lion. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail