Afternoon brief: Haryana CM's comments amid bond policy row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt servants work for public, not for profit: CM amid Haryana bond policy row

Reacting to the ongoing protest of medical students across the state, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the bond policy has been introduced to improve the medical services at government hospitals in the state. Read more

Complaint filed as passenger objects to toilet use amid medical emergency

The crew of a Kozhikode-Delhi Air India (AI) flight has filed a complaint against an off-duty Air India (AI) Express pilot for objecting to the use of business toilet class by passengers of the economy class due to a medical emergency on Sunday. Read more

Stock markets holiday: Why there is no trading at BSE, NSE today?

The stock markets are closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, the trading at BSE and the National Stock Exchange will be shut for the entire day. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her illness is not life-threatening, trashes exaggerated headlines: 'I’m not dead yet'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda, has opened up about her health condition in a promotional interview. Read more

'I hope Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get a big score against England': Ex-Australia batter ahead of India's T20 WC semifinal

After Virat Kohli, if any other player has been the story of the T20 World Cup for India, it is Suryakumar Yadav. The India middle-order batter has continued where he left off prior to the World Cup, burning up the charts and leaving everyone in awe with his majestic hitting skills. Read more

AB de Villiers plays gully cricket with fans in Mumbai. Videos go viral

South African legend AB de Villiers landed in India on November 3 to meet RCB management in Bangalore and to discuss his future with the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 auction. Read more

Tips to reduce the burden on your brain for a better lifestyle

The major reason for a brain stroke is the lack of oxygen and patients often lose the ability to speak and have trouble functioning in routine activities due to huge disturbances in memory. Read more

‘Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8’: Musk's sly dig at US Congresswoman

Elon Musk is not going to change the $8 subscription fee decision for verification badge, no matter how much you whine on Twitter. He never shies away from mocking the critics who have been questioning his paid verification move. Read more

Web story: Ways to naturally improve digestion

Eat plenty of fiber, as a high fiber rich diet is associated with lower risk of digestive disorders. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON