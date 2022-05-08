Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka minister joins BJP, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Pramod Madhwaraj joins the BJP along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Published on May 08, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Political suffocation’: Pramod Madhwaraj, who joins BJP, on why he quit Congress

Former Karnataka minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister. Read more

Rahul Gandhi on LPG price hike: ‘Only Congress governs for poor, middle class’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the central government after the hike in prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 50 per cylinder. Read more

'He's thinking, 'I'm Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's struggle has continued in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with son Neil and pens emotional note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Many celebrities took to social media to mark the occasion by sharing notes in appreciation of their moms. Read more

Nitin Gadkari aims to build scrapping facilities within 150-km from city centres

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that his aim is to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres from each city centre. Read more

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress bjp basavaraj bommai rahul gandhi new lpg price + 3 more
Sunday, May 08, 2022
