Afternoon brief: Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka minister joins BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Political suffocation’: Pramod Madhwaraj, who joins BJP, on why he quit Congress

Former Karnataka minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister. Read more

Rahul Gandhi on LPG price hike: ‘Only Congress governs for poor, middle class’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the central government after the hike in prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹50 per cylinder. Read more

'He's thinking, 'I'm Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's struggle has continued in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with son Neil and pens emotional note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Many celebrities took to social media to mark the occasion by sharing notes in appreciation of their moms. Read more

Nitin Gadkari aims to build scrapping facilities within 150-km from city centres

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that his aim is to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres from each city centre. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON