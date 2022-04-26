Afternoon brief: IIT Madras Covid tally rises to 111 with 31 fresh cases, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid cluster in IIT Madras: Tally rises to 111 with 31 fresh cases

The total tally of Covid-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, touched 111 on Tuesday with 31 fresh infections being reported from the premier institution. Read more

Mumbai power cut: Electricity disrupted in parts of city and suburbs like Thane

Electricity supply in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas - including Thane, Mulund, Ambarnath, Badlapur and Dombivali – was affected Tuesday morning due to tripping in the 400KV sub-station at Padgha. Read more

Man dies after brawl over bill at pub in Noida mall

A 30-year-old man allegedly died after he got injured in a brawl over bill payment at a pub in a Noida's Gardens Galleria mall. Read more

'Most accolades go to Rohit and Kohli but this guy has been a serious cricketer': Shastri calls PBKS star a 'gun player'

They were once considered the Big Three of Indian cricket. Even in the build-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup, the contribution of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma along with him in the batting order was India's pride, and best by any top-three combination in world cricket then. Read more

Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan after announcing Runway 34 as an Eid release, asked, 'are you okay?'

Ajay Devgn had said that the first thing he did after realising that Runway 34 will be an Eid release was to call up Salman Khan. Read more

Mira Rajput will steal your heart with her bright smile and glam look in printed blouse and skirt: See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, often delights fans by posting pictures and videos on social media. Read more

Hyundai to introduce Ioniq 5 EV in India, launch in 2022

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that it will launch the loniq 5 EV in India in 2022. Read more

