Afternoon brief: Tourists in over 400 vehicles rescued from Atal Tunnel, and all the latest news

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vehicles seen outside the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh: Tourists in more than 400 vehicles rescued from Rohtang Tunnel

Passengers, most of them tourists, in more than 400 vehicles were rescued in freezing conditions from the South Portal of the 9.02-km Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass during an overnight operation following snowfall, police said on Friday morning. Read more.

Marion Biotech, cough syrup makers linked to Uzbek deaths, halts all production

Marion Biotech - the Noida-based manufacturer of a cough syrup blamed by Uzbekistan authorities for the death of 19 children - has halted production of all medicines, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted Friday morning. Read more.

Rishabh Pant accident: How the India cricketer broke windscreen to timely escape burning car - Five things to know

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was severely injured after he was involved in a horrible car crash during the early hours of Friday. Read more.

Looking on: PM Modi, his brothers perform last rites of their mother | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi along with his brothers in Gandhinagar after she breathed her last this morning. Read more.

New Year 2023 Resolutions: 5 New Year resolutions you should never make

As we enter the New Year, apart from making plans to get together with our friends and family, people also make resolutions to achieve in the upcoming year. Read more.

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant meets with road accident

Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. Read more.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

covid-19 coronavirus narendra modi rishabh pant pm modi road accident + 4 more
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
