Afternoon brief: In Uttarakhand teen murder, official says 'all evidence safe', and all the latest news

Updated on Sep 26, 2022 12:56 PM IST

The Uttarakhand woman’s family said bulldozing the resort hurriedly overnight may have destroyed the evidence at the crime scene. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Uttarakhand teen murder: Resort demolished, but official says 'all evidence safe'

Days after an Uttarakhand resort near Rishikesh was demolished - following the alleged murder of an employee - a member of the Special Investigation Team leading the probe has claimed that all physical and forensic evidence from the site has been secured. Read more

Apple's festive season sale begins. Check out deals, discounts on iPhones

Apple on Monday kickstarted its festive season sale, offering discounts and deals on its online store. The technology giant is offering deals on all products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. Read more

'When Surya started hitting like that, I looked at the dugout. Rohit and Rahul bhai told me...': Kohli's big revelation

Living up to his ‘chasemaster’ tag in the series decider against Aaron Finch-led Australia on Sunday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a gem of a knock to rescue Rohit Sharma from a precarious situation at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Read more

Maruti launches its Creta rival. Check full price structure

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially launched in the Indian market. Check the full price structure of the car and other details here. Read more

Ram Setu teaser: Archaeologist Akshay Kumar dives deep in National Treasure-style action adventure. Watch

Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled the teaser of Ram Setu, his fifth film of 2022 slated to release around Diwali on October 25. The actor plays an archeologist who is on a mission to discover and save the Ram Setu. Read more

Woman prints resume out on a cake and sends it to Nike. See viral LinkedIn post

Most applicants end up going the extra mile when it comes to making their resumes stand out to their potential employers. In a LinkedIn post by a woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, she wrote, “A couple of weeks ago I sent my resume on a cake to Nike.” Read more




    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

uttarakhand apple inc. indian cricket team virat kohli rohit sharma maruti linkedin akshay kumar
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
