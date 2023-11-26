Afternoon brief: Israeli envoy on 26/11 attacks; how plasma machine being used in Uttarkashi, and all latest news

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Sunday described the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai as a “horrendous” event and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on terrorism, affirming that his country always stood with India in the fight against terrorism. Gilon compared the terror attacks with the Hamas' attack on October 7 saying, “They wanted panic, they wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas. Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic with the surviving, to make them afraid.” Dig deeper Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon (HT_PRINT)

Amid efforts to rescue the 41 trapped workers inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, a plasma cutter machine was flown from Hyderabad to the rescue site on Sunday morning to cut the auger machine stuck in the debris of the tunnel. According to officials, the machine was brought from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry airport to Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun at 2am on Saturday night by a charter flight of a private company. Micro tunneling expert Chris Cooper said that the machine will “help cut the steel of the auger machine faster”. Dig deeper

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday opened up on his bond with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a year that marked both of them making cameos in each other's movies. Speaking about their chemistry with each other, Salman told ANI, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.” He also warned his fans against bursting firecrackers during Tiger 3 shows. Dig deeper

Reports of breast cancer in younger women have increased in the recent times. According to Dr Vinu Sarathy, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Baptist Hospital in Bangalore, previously, breast cancer was considered a disease of the old, where women above 50 or 60 were diagnosed with breast cancer but these days, we have women over 40 being screened even more regularly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sarathy also highlighted that breast cancer screening has not taken off big way in our society. Dig deeper

Martin Guptill, a batting icon in white-ball cricket in New Zealand, but in this part of the world, he will be long remembered as the cricketer who broke a billion Indian dreams with what he now recollects as a sheer throw of "luck". On the tense evening of July 10, 2019, Guptill inflicted a stellar run out to dismiss MS Dhoni in the World Cup semifinal clash between India and New Zealand which later turned out to be the final international game of the legendary cricketer. Speaking on the sidelines of the Dehradun leg of the ongoing 2023 Legends League Cricket, Guptill revealed that he knew there was no chance of a direct throw with only one and a half stumps to aim, and hence summed it up as pure luck. Dig deeper

