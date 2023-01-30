Afternoon brief: Jairam Ramesh's ‘DDLJ’ reply to Jaishankar's remarks, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Modi Sarkar's version of DDLJ': Jairam Ramesh's reply to Jaishankar's remarks

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday accused the Centre of not accepting the truth and alleged that since May 2020, the Narendra Modi government's preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh can be summed up with "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify". Read more

India's envoy to Australia visits temples vandalised in Melbourne

Amid rise in tensions in Australia between members of the Indian community and supporters of Khalistan, a proposed sovereign nation for Sikhs, India's high commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, on Monday visited temples vandalised by alleged Khalistan supporters, in the second-largest city of Melbourne. Read more

Pathaan's 'epic' reply in 'Salaam Alaikum' scene gets cheers and whistles from fans. Here's what it meant

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan are sharing all the scenes that got the loudest cheers and whistles in the cinema hall. Apart from Salman Khan's wild entry or Shah Rukh's impressive lines, one scene from the film is a hot favourite. Read more

Sushmita Sen’s reply to woman concerned about her own looks will touch your heart

Sushmita Sen often takes to Instagram to share different posts giving a peek into her professional and personal life. Expectedly, those posts create a buzz among people and also attract comments from many. Just like her recent share did. Read more

BTS' Jungkook to be Calvin Klein ambassador? ARMY left excited as they await Golden Maknae's takeover of fashion world

The BTS takeover of the fashion world continues to create buzz. And this time, it is related to BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, born Jeon Jungkook. The K-Pop supergroup's vocalist left ARMY excited after Calvin Klein's Global Head of Creative followed him on Instagram. Read more

Watch: Rahul Dravid’s brilliant gesture for Prithvi Shaw as Team India congratulates U-19 girls for T20 World Cup glory

India created history on Sunday, as they defeated England in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Chasing 69 to win, India achieved the target in 14 overs, winning by seven wickets. Read more

