Afternoon brief: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to US, and all the latest news

Photojournalist stopped from travelling to New York to receive Pulitzer Prize

Photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo, 28, was stopped at the Delhi Airport from travelling to the US to receive Pulitzer Prize at a ceremony in New York, she said in a tweet on Tuesday…read more.

To PM Modi's 'we now release cheetahs', Owaisi adds 'And rapists'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday commented on the Bilkis Bano case amid the fresh row triggered by the Gujarat government's submission in the Supreme Court…read more.

Coffins spill out, dangle in air after ghastly Italy cemetery collapse

A burial structure- columbarium- in Italy collapsed spilling out coffins which were left hanging in the air. From the columbarium which holds niches for coffins and niches for funeral urns…read more.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's deadly yorker sends Afghanistan opener to hospital in T20 World Cup warm-up, watch video

If there was any doubt about Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against India, it was erased by the left-arm seamer with a stunning opening spell…read more.

Govind Namdev revisits time when no one offered work after Shola Aur Shabnam: Isse, usse udhaar liya

While many actors earned their names as the heroes, Govind Namdev made everyone believe he was the new face of evil. He played the corrupt inspector in his debut film Shola Aur Shabnam…read more.

Omicron's XBB variant cases rise in India; experts on symptoms, severity, chances of hospitalisation

A new batch of Omicron sub-variants has entered India, raising fears of a fresh wave in the coming months, as the country gears up to celebrate one of its biggest festival Diwali…read more.

Hugo Boss is selling bathroom slippers for ₹8,990. Would you buy it?

Luxury brands often sell their products for whopping prices to attract attention. From Gucci selling kaftan kurtas for a whopping ₹2.56 lakh to Balenciaga selling a trash bag for ₹1.42 lakh…read more.

