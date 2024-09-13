Afternoon brief: Mahua Moitra files Lokpal case against SEBI chief; BJP vs Bengal govt over CM-doctors meet & more news

TMC leader Mahua Moitra filed a complaint with the Lokpal against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, accusing them of misconduct and quid pro quo arrangements. The complaint urges an investigation for violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Lokpal acknowledged the complaint, stating it's "under scrutiny." Moitra cited conflicts of interest, particularly related to Buch's handling of Adani Group complaints while allegedly having offshore investments linked to the company. The complaint followed Hindenburg Research's allegations against Buch. Moitra demanded a full investigation by agencies like CBI or ED within 30 days. Buch has denied the accusations. Dig deeper Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra(ANI)

The Trinamool Congress criticised junior doctors in West Bengal for refusing talks with the state government over the RG Kar Hospital case, as the doctors demanded live streaming of the meeting. Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee called the doctors "inhumane" and urged the government to bar them from final exams. Doctors have been striking since August 9, seeking justice for a raped and murdered colleague. Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering to resign and waiting for talks, the doctors insisted on their demand. BJP accused Mamata of avoiding transparency by refusing the live stream request and canceling the meeting. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Its Trending

A shocking food safety incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns after a customer claimed to find a frog leg in a samosa bought from a local sweet shop. Aman Kumar discovered the contamination and recorded a video before confronting the shop owner. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media. Many users expressed shock and questioned food safety inspections. Authorities, including the Food Safety and Drug Administration, have stepped in to investigate, with samples sent for testing. The incident has renewed discussions about food contamination and safety standards across India. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Buckingham Murders is a gripping crime drama set in Buckinghamshire, featuring Kareena Kapoor as Sergeant Jasmeet Bhamra, who is grieving the loss of her son. Assigned to investigate the case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, Jasmeet initially hesitates but delves deep into the investigation after the boy is found dead. The film is a slow burner, touching on themes of drug abuse and gender identity, with a backdrop of the 2022 Leicester Hindu-Muslim unrest. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film skillfully balances intense storytelling, though the finale isn’t shocking but remains impactful. Dig deeper

