Afternoon brief: Manipur CM taunts Kuki users with 'Myanmar' tweets, then deletes; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. (PTI)

Manipur CM Biren Singh taunts Kuki users with 'Myanmar' tweets. Deleted

Hours after the high-voltage drama over his resignation, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh responded to social media users who were taking potshots at him, only to delete it later. Read more

‘Dangerous, emotional…’: Titan sub rescue team leader recalls discovering debris

Days after the unfortunate implosion of Titan submersible which claimed the lives of five persons onboard, one of the rescue crew members recalled finding the debris under 12,500 feet water. Read more

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pray at Golden Temple ahead of wedding preparations. See pics

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar Saturday morning. Read more

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India's new lead sponsor for three-year period

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Dream11 will be the side's new lead sponsor for a three-year period. A gaming platform, Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Read more

How to learn to tolerate discomfort to be secure in relationships?

Tolerating discomfort does not mean that we have to put up with a toxic relationship. Neither does it mean tolerating abusive behavior from our partners and staying back in the relationship. Read more

5 superfoods to improve blood circulation

Blood circulation improves an important role in your overall well-being. Here are 5 superfoods that can help improve blood circulation. Read more

Man sprints 100-metre while on fire, sets world record

Jonathan Vero, a 39-year-old firefighter from France, has etched his name in the record books by accomplishing two remarkable feats. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON