Afternoon brief: Manmohan Singh's sharp attack on PM Modi; ED attaches properties in Noida mall, more news

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh accused PM Narendra Modi of employing "hateful, unparliamentary terms" to target specific societal sections or the opposition. In a letter to Punjab voters before the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Singh urged voters to safeguard democracy and the Constitution from what he described as repeated assaults by a despotic regime attempting to impose dictatorship in India. Singh's appeal underscores the critical nature of the upcoming elections and the need to preserve democratic values amidst growing concerns about authoritarian tendencies in governance. Dig deeper Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. (HT PHOTO.)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized properties valued at over ₹290 crore from an amusement company amid a money laundering probe. The assets, including space in Noida's GIP Mall, were linked to International Amusement Limited. ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 291.18 crore, citing violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The firm allegedly duped investors of ₹400 crore by failing to deliver promised projects in Gurugram. ED alleges funds were diverted for personal gain and accuses promoter directors of tampering with agreements to evade responsibility. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns ₹224 crore dividend from portfolio in March quarter Dig deeper

Chhota Rajan convicted for murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty Dig deeper

India News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court for regular bail in excise policy case Dig deeper

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking disqualification of PM Narendra Modi as Varanasi candidate Dig deeper

Global Matters

What Ukraine's allies have said about striking Russia with Western weapons Dig deeper

Fourteen Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark subversion trial Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

National Smile Day, observed annually on May 31, celebrates the power of positivity and happiness. Smiling not only improves mood but also extends life expectancy, reduces stress, and boosts immunity. This year marks the beginning of National Smile Week, emphasizing the importance of turning frowns upside down. Smiling enhances overall well-being, elevates mood, and is contagious, spreading joy to others. Moreover, it regulates blood pressure, reduces pain, and fosters a healthier lifestyle. As we prepare to celebrate, let's embrace the benefits of smiling and spread happiness wherever we go. Dig deeper

Sports Going

18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa made history with his first classical win over five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess. The Indian prodigy's calm demeanor belied the significance of the moment, highlighting his confidence and readiness for such challenges. Carlsen's risky opening moves backfired, leading to Praggnanandhaa's calculated victory. The win marks a turning point in classical chess, with Carlsen facing recent struggles in the format. Praggnanandhaa's strategic brilliance and composure have earned him admiration from peers and fans alike, solidifying his position as a rising star in the chess world. Dig deeper

