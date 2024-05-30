ED seizes properties worth ₹290 crore, including in Noida's GIP Mall in cheating case.
The Enforcement Directorate announced it has seized properties worth over ₹290 crore belonging to an amusement and recreation company. This includes properties in the popular GIP Mall in Noida, as part of a money laundering investigation.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
