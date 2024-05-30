 ED seizes properties worth ₹290 crore, including in Noida's GIP Mall in cheating case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi
ED seizes properties worth 290 crore, including in Noida's GIP Mall in cheating case

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 30, 2024 12:01 PM IST

ED seizes properties worth ₹290 crore, including in Noida's GIP Mall in cheating case.

The Enforcement Directorate announced it has seized properties worth over 290 crore belonging to an amusement and recreation company. This includes properties in the popular GIP Mall in Noida, as part of a money laundering investigation.

Noida's GIP Mall
Noida's GIP Mall

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

India News
New Delhi
Thursday, May 30, 2024
