Delhi HC rejects plea seeking disqualification of PM Narendra Modi as Varanasi candidate

The Delhi high court today dismissed a plea seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections from Varanasi constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jadavpur on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Delhi high court bench, headed by Justice Sachin Datta, termed the petition 'mala fide' and dismissed it.

The petition against PM Narendra Modi was filed by Captain Deepak Kumar, a pilot, who alleged that the prime minister had submitted a false oath that he will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.

Kumar's plea states, “The Candidate for Varanasi constituency for the 2024 general elections Narender Modi had submitted before the returning officer a false oath or affirmation to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

Further, the petitioner claimed that PM Modi was involved in an act of terrorism and was hatching a conspiracy against him. Kumar said that Modi tried to kill him by trying to crash a plane he was in command of.

“Modi and his accomplices are accused of screening the criminal conspiracy where the accused accomplices Candidate Modi attempted to destabilize national security by planning a fatal crash of Flight AI 459 of 08.07.2018,” the petition said.

During the hearing, the court observed that the petitioner made reckless and unsubstantiated allegations against the prime minister. The Delhi HC further said that the purpose of the petitioner was to make scandalous allegations without any basis.

The court said that the petition was tainted with mala fide and oblique motives, reported LiveLaw.

Apart from PM Modi, the plea also sought the cancellation of candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “Narender Modi, Amit Shan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and their accomplices are a criminal element will be detrimental for Indian Society at large,” Kumar said in his petition.