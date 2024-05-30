 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns ₹224 crore dividend from portfolio in March quarter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 224 crore dividend from portfolio in March quarter

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 30, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio is estimated to be worth ₹37,831 crore from which she earned a dividend income of ₹224 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, reportedly earned a dividend income of 224 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 from her portfolio. Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio is estimated to be worth 37,831 crore from which, as per the March quarter shareholding pattern, she earned a dividend income of 224 crore. 

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala likely earned a dividend income of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>224 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala likely earned a dividend income of 224 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

Read more: Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Mumbai apartment for 11.76 crore

This earning included 52.23 crore from Titan Company, 42.37 crore from Canara Bank, 27.50 crore from Valor Estate, 17.24 crore from NCC and 12.84 crore from Tata Motors, among others, Economic Times reported. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rekha Jhunjhunwala also holds a stake in CRISIL, Escorts Kubota, Fortis Healthcare, Geojit Financial Services and The Federal Bank among others which fetched nearly 72.49 crore dividend income for the quarter, the report claimed citing Ace Equity data.

Read more: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth falls over 2,300 crore in one month because of this stock

A look at Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and returns in March quarter

Top three Rekha Jhunjhunwala are Titan, Tata Motors and Metro Brands. In Titan Company, she holds a 5.4% stake worth 16,215 crore and in Tata Motors she holds a 1.3% stake worth 4,042 crore while her stake in Metro Brands amounts 3,059 crore, the report claimed citing Trendlyne data.

In total, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds more than 1 per cent stake in 26 companies listed on the exchanges which declared dividend for its shareholders for FY24.

Read more: This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is up 4%. Should you buy? What brokerages say?

Moreover, in the March quarter of the financial year 2024, Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased her shareholding in Valor Estate by 1.66% and Agro Tech Foods by 0.38%, the report claimed. She has reduced her holding in Geojit Financial Services, Canara Bank, NCC, Fortis Healthcare, Nazara Technologies and Federal Bank, it added.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 224 crore dividend from portfolio in March quarter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On