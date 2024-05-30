Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 224 crore dividend from portfolio in March quarter

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, reportedly earned a dividend income of ₹224 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 from her portfolio. Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio is estimated to be worth ₹37,831 crore from which, as per the March quarter shareholding pattern, she earned a dividend income of ₹224 crore. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala likely earned a dividend income of ₹ 224 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

This earning included 52.23 crore from Titan Company, ₹42.37 crore from Canara Bank, ₹27.50 crore from Valor Estate, ₹17.24 crore from NCC and ₹12.84 crore from Tata Motors, among others, Economic Times reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rekha Jhunjhunwala also holds a stake in CRISIL, Escorts Kubota, Fortis Healthcare, Geojit Financial Services and The Federal Bank among others which fetched nearly ₹72.49 crore dividend income for the quarter, the report claimed citing Ace Equity data.

A look at Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and returns in March quarter

Top three Rekha Jhunjhunwala are Titan, Tata Motors and Metro Brands. In Titan Company, she holds a 5.4% stake worth ₹16,215 crore and in Tata Motors she holds a 1.3% stake worth ₹4,042 crore while her stake in Metro Brands amounts ₹3,059 crore, the report claimed citing Trendlyne data.

In total, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds more than 1 per cent stake in 26 companies listed on the exchanges which declared dividend for its shareholders for FY24.

Moreover, in the March quarter of the financial year 2024, Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased her shareholding in Valor Estate by 1.66% and Agro Tech Foods by 0.38%, the report claimed. She has reduced her holding in Geojit Financial Services, Canara Bank, NCC, Fortis Healthcare, Nazara Technologies and Federal Bank, it added.