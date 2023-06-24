Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Monsoon advances in several states, Mumbai on ‘Yellow’ alert, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Monsoon advances in several states, Mumbai on ‘Yellow’ alert, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Yellow alert for Mumbai, monsoon advances in several states | IMD updates

Mumbai residents got relief from scorching summer heat after some parts of India's financial capital received rainfall on Saturday morning, with the southwest monsoon expected to reach the city today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, predicted a gradual increase in rainfall intensity over parts of Maharashtra during the next five days. (HT Photo)
Mary Millben touches PM Modi's feet, 'One earth, one family, one future' | Watch

The video of American singer Mary Millben touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after singing Jana Gana Mana -- India's national anthem -- is viral as PM Modi concluded his three-day historic state visit to the United States. Read more

Want to achieve healthy and rosy lips naturally? Check out these Ayurvedic tips

When we think about the elements that define our personality, we often focus on traits such as charisma, confidence, and charm. However, there's one aspect that we sometimes overlook—our lips. Read more

Sobhita Dhulipala responds to question about rumoured boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has spoken about her rumoured boyfriend-actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a new interview, Sobhita was asked a question on 'one thing you admire about these actors who have come from the south to Hindi films and made a mark'. Read more

Fist bump to kiss : Smart cow performs ten tricks in 60 seconds, bags world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) has a list of animals that have created amazing records by performing various tricks. The list includes animals like dogs, cats, parrots, rabbits, and even guinea pigs. However, this is the first time a cow has joined the list by performing ten tricks in 60 seconds. Read more

'Pujara didn't score for 3 years. Difference with Kohli...': BCCI source's big revelation on India squad for WI Tests

For a veteran of 103 Tests, getting dropped has always been unusually usual for Cheteshwar Pujara. Perhaps the last from the generation of the quintessential all-grit and less-flamboyance Test batters, Pujara has roughly been dropped from the XI or squad as many as four times in his long Test career of 13 years and every time he has managed to stage a comeback. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
