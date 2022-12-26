Afternoon brief: On Kashmiri Pandits' safety concern, GNA's Jammu suggestion; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Safety important. Kashmiri Pandits should be sent to Jammu': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Calling for the safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that they should be sent to Jammu till situation in the Kashmir valley improves. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's statement on Pandits come over concerns over rise in terror incidents in J&K and surge in civilian killings this year. Read more

China's massive unemployment amid Covid as 20 million out of jobs: Report

About 20 million people aged 16 to 24 in China are out of work in cities and towns, according to a report. The official data put the urban youth population at 107 million which does not include rural unemployment, CNN reported. Read more

Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal: 'Madam checking ke liye rukiye'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Christmas with his family on Sunday. A day after the actors hosted friends and family at a house party, they were spotted leaving for a vacation on Monday. Read more

Loved Alia Bhatt's mini dress for Kapoor family's Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor? It costs ₹7k

Every year, the Kapoor family hosts a grand Christmas lunch attended by all the family members. This year, Alia Bhatt - who recently gave birth to her daughter Raha - arrived at the get-together with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Read more

Maruti's upcoming Baleno-based new car, codenamed YTB, spotted testing

Maruti Suzuki is testing a new model on Indian roads which look quite similar to its premium hatchback Baleno, but is bigger in size. Read more

'KL Rahul's numbers aren't acceptable. In 40 Tests he averages only...': Karthik issues brutal 'Shubman Gill' warning

KL Rahul has had a forgettable year in Test cricket. In eight innings, he scored just 137 runs with one half-century, averaging only 17.12. 57 of those runs were scored in the two Tests he played against Bangladesh. And even though he led the team to a 2-0 series whitewash, there have been strong criticisms on his performance. Read more

