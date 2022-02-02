Home / India News / Afternoon brief: PM Modi hails India's ‘success story’ in post-Budget address, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: PM Modi hails India's ‘success story’ in post-Budget address, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Reaching new heights: PM Modi hails India's ‘success story’ in post-Budget address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over Union Budget 2022-23, which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day prior. Read more

TMC organisational polls: Mamata expected to be re-elected as party chief

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be re-elected as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson at the party's organisational elections in Kolkata. Read more

'I got hit for 64 runs in a T20. Then Mahi Bhai came to me': Chahal reveals how Dhoni supported him; 'Zyada sochna nahi'

During a conversation with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal recalled a game from 2018 when he had conceded 64 runs in a T20I against South Africa. Read more

Nusrat Jahan hints she is already married to Yash Dasgupta: 'We do not need to get married again'

Last year, actor Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy with fellow actor Yash Das Gupta. Ever since, rumours and reports of their marriage have been doing rounds. Read more

Malaika Arora 'dances like no one is watching' in sheer silver fringe dress and bold red lips: Check out pics

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a sheer silver fringe dress and teamed it with bold red lips. She danced like no one was watching in the ensemble. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi union budget mamata banerjee trinamool congress× + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out