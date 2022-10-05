Afternoon brief: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday inaugurated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur constructed at cost of about ₹1,470 crore in a bid to strengthen health services. Read more

After iPhone, Apple to produce some Airpods, Beat headphones in India: Report

Apple has asked its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Reuters reported. The development takes places days after the Cupertino-based technology giant began its iPhone 14 production in India. Read more

'Shami is obviously...': Rahul Dravid makes huge statement about Jasprit Bumrah's replacement after South Africa series

With the Indian think tank mulling over the ideal replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the Rohit Sharma-led side has suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 5 collection: Film makes ₹300 crore globally, still pales compared to RRR, KGF 2

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, is having a great run at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has grossed over ₹300 crore globally, while in Tamil Nadu, it has breached the ₹100 crore mark. Read more

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Esha Gupta: What stars wore for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception

Several celebrities attended the bash, including Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanya Malhotra, Karishma Tanna and more stars. Read more

Actor Sonu Sood pets street dog, requests people to shower love on them. Watch viral video

Actor Sonu Sood's name is synonymous with aiding those in dire need. From responding to tweets and helping people during unprecedented times to assisting underprivileged students in completing their education, Sonu Sood has made sure to ease the struggles of as many people as possible. Read more

Barack-Michelle Obama's 30th anniversary

