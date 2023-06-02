Afternoon brief: Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi on sex assault charges against Brij Bhushan; and all the latest news

'Read, tell us': Priyanka Gandhi to PM on sex assault claims against Brij Bhushan Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned PM Modi on the government's inaction on Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. The Congress leader shared a report detailing the charges mentioned in the FIRs against Brij Bhushan and wrote: "Narendra Modi ji, read these serious charges and tell the country why there has been no action against the accused." Read more Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Naseeruddin Shah's The Kerala Story comment slammed by Manoj Tiwari: 'He is a good actor but unki niyat achi nahi hai'

On Thursday, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for his criticism of The Kerala Story. Naseeruddin had reacted to the film's box office success and called it a 'dangerous trend'. In a new interview, Manoj Tiwari said that Naseeruddin Shah may be a good actor, but his 'intent is not right'. Read more

Rayudu reveals reason behind Dhoni's king-sized 'IPL Trophy' gesture: 'He called me and Jadeja...'

The Chennai Super Kings won a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title on Monday night, beating 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling game in Ahmedabad. The side registered victory on the final ball of the match, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a four when the team required as many to seal the title. Read more

8 positive things you can do for your parents' mental well-being

Our parents dedicate their entire life for raising us in the best possible way and continue to provide us support even when we grow up and are always eager to provide solutions to the never-ending challenges that life can throw at us. However, as they grow old, they may have to depend on others as ageing can change their life in unexpected ways. Read more

How to read register online for IELTS exam

You can register yourself for the IELTS examination only through the International Development Program (IDP) in India. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON