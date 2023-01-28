Afternoon brief: SP Maurya hits out at Hindu leader's ‘behead’ remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Now, are they not terrorists?’: SP Maurya on Hindu leader, seer's' rewards to behead, cut his tongue off

Referring to Hindu Mahasabha leader's monetary reward to cut off his tongue over his comments on epic Ramcharitmanas, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has asked why such people are not seen as “terrorists and butchers”. Read more

Former India cricketers blast Arshdeep Singh for repeated no-ball offences: 'He's wasting energy there'

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar wasn't too impressed with Arshdeep; during the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this month, the left-arm pacer had bowled three no-balls in an over, and four throughout the innings. Read more

Chahatt Khanna says Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to her in Tihar jail, told actor her husband was 'not the right man'

TV actor Chahatt Khanna has claimed that she was trapped into visiting alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees and proposed marriage to her. Read more

Instagram announces dynamic profile photo feature. Check details

Instagram has rolled out a dynamic profile photo feature, with which users will be able to add their Instagram avatar to their profile photo, and anyone visiting that profile will be able to flip between the two, seamlessly. Read more

Bride adorns herself with chocolate and toffee jewels, video goes viral

Brides love to add their own unique touches to their wedding looks to make the day even more memorable. Just like this bride whose wedding look is going viral. Her unusual hairdo and jewellery has stunned many and will make you look twice. Read more

How to identify social anxiety in teens? Parenting tips to deal with it

Social anxiety, also known as social phobia, is an anxiety issue that is characterized by intense feelings of fear, nervousness and discomfort in social situations. It is an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON