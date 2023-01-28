Home / India News / ‘Now, are they not terrorists?’: SP Maurya on Hindu leader, seer's' rewards to behead, cut his tongue off

‘Now, are they not terrorists?’: SP Maurya on Hindu leader, seer's' rewards to behead, cut his tongue off

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:03 PM IST

SP Maurya recently stirred up a controversy after he demanded a ban on the epic Ramcharitmanas claiming certain verses of it show backward classes and dalits in bad light.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.
BySharangee Dutta

Referring to Hindu Mahasabha leader's monetary reward to cut off his tongue over his comments on epic Ramcharitmanas, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has asked why such people are not seen as “terrorists and butchers”.

Maurya, who recently stirred up a controversy after he demanded a ban on the epic claiming certain verses of it show backward classes and dalits in bad light, further stated that if such remarks are made by individuals of “any other religion” they are termed as terrorists.

“If a person from any other religion would've talked about beheading someone or chopping off someone's tongue, they would've been branded as terrorists. If mahants are talking about beheading me and chopping off my tongue, are they not terrorists and butchers?” he told news agency ANI.

His response comes after a local leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Monday announced a reward of 51,000 to anyone who would “cut off” the SP leader's tongue.

“Any courageous person, if they cut off the tongue of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, would be rewarded with a 51,000 cheque. He has insulted our religious text and hurted the sentiments of Hindus,” the mahasabha's district in-charge Saurabh Sharma said.

Members of the Hindu outfit also carried a symbolic funeral procession of Maurya, burnt his effigy and threw it into the Yamuna river.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a swipe at the former UP minister over his comments, saying it was deliberately made to split Hindus and for religious appeasement.

Furthermore, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans on Friday demanded immediate action against Maurya over his comments. The seer added that he would give a reward of 500 to anyone who will bring the SP leader's head as this is ‘status’.

While SP president Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken about the matter, it is believed that he is unhappy over Maurya's remarks. Several SP MLAs have distanced themselves from Maurya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
uttar pradesh swami prasad maurya akhilesh yadav samajwadi party bjp controversy + 4 more
uttar pradesh swami prasad maurya akhilesh yadav samajwadi party bjp controversy + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out