Afternoon brief: Strongest evidence that this animal started Covid, say experts; all the latest news

Not bats, the strongest evidence yet that this animal started Covid

The origin of the Covid pandemic has kept researchers puzzled for a very long time. But an international team of experts found evidence suggesting that the Covid virus may have spread from infected raccoon dogs that were being illegally sold at a seafood market in China's Wuhan, The New York Times reported. Read more

India is ready, Japan to take a call on expanding defence cooperation

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have a full plate in the Capital next Monday with Indo-Pacific, QUAD summit and G7-G20 on the agenda when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Couple recreates Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s romantic moment from Jab We Met in theatre

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama Jab We Met has a special place in people’s hearts. From recreating different scenes from the film to dancing to its hit tracks, there are different videos on the Internet that perfectly show the popularity of the movie among the fans. Read more

'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has factual inaccuracies,' says Norwegian ambassador

Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund has said that the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has 'factual inaccuracies' and the story is a 'fictional representation of the case'. Read mroe

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG pre-bookings begin at dealerships, launch soon

Maruti Suzuki India has begun accepting pre-bookings for the Brezza CNG variant for a token amount of ₹25,000. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be the first subcompact SUV to get the alternate fuel option in the segment. Read more

'Not sure about Hardik but India's pace attack has...': Aaron Finch explains why Rohit and Co. are WTC final favourites

June 18, 2023 - that's the date for the second World Test Championship final. Venue, The Oval. Teams - Australia and India. The Pat Cummins-led side were the first to qualify for the summit clash on the back of their win in Indore in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Read more

