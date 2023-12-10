Afternoon brief: Union minister slams Cong over Dhiraj Sahu raids; Centre's notice to actors over gutka ads

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi accused Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu of spreading corruption across generations, stating that the Income Tax Department recovered a record ₹300 crore in cash from Sahu's premises. Lekhi claimed it to be the highest amount found among corrupt individuals. The Congress distanced itself from Sahu following the cash recovery from a liquor company associated with him. The allegations intensify the political rivalry between the BJP and Congress, with Lekhi emphasizing the scale of corruption within the opposition party. The incident adds fuel to ongoing debates on political corruption and financial improprieties. Dig deeper Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

More on seizure of case:

Who is Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu being linked to ₹200 crore stashed in almirahs?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raids: Cong distances, says MP should explain; note counting on

The central government has issued notices to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in response to a contempt petition related to their gutka company advertisements. The government's counsel informed the court about the Supreme Court's consideration of the matter, hinting at a possible dismissal of the ongoing petition. The court set the next hearing for May 9, 2024. Additionally, it was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan sent a legal notice to a gutka company for airing his advertisement after terminating his contract with them. The development adds a legal dimension to celebrity endorsements and advertising contracts in India. Dig deeper

More on gutka ads:

Internet reacts after Akshay Kumar features with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in new Vimal ad: Why did he do it again?

Smriti Irani on refusing paan masala ad: 'Can you imagine somebody who is trying to make them part of family…

India News

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has generated speculation about his political future by posting a cryptic message saying "sabhi ko Ram Ram" (greetings to all) on social media. This move has sparked discussions about the suspense surrounding his position within the state's leadership. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to the buzz, adding further intrigue to the political scenario in Madhya Pradesh. The ambiguous message has triggered anticipation and raised questions about potential developments within the state's political landscape. Dig deeper

Tragedy struck on the Bareilly-Nainital highway as a head-on collision between a car and a truck resulted in the death of eight individuals, including a child. The victims were reportedly burnt to death in the fiery crash. The incident highlights the severity of the collision and its devastating consequences. Authorities are likely investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and any potential negligence. The loss of lives, including that of a child, underscores the urgency of road safety measures in the region. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India introduces its first deaf-mute model, marking a significant milestone in the fashion industry. This pioneering individual challenges stereotypes and promotes inclusivity by showcasing that talent knows no boundaries. The model's emergence reflects a positive step towards diversity and representation in the fashion world, breaking down barriers for individuals with disabilities and inspiring a more inclusive approach to beauty and fashion. Dig deeper

Renowned celebrities Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne have shown their support for Gaza relief efforts at a fundraiser organized by comedian Ramy Youssef. The event aims to raise funds for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges faced by the region. The involvement of these high-profile figures highlights the intersection of entertainment and advocacy as they use their platforms to contribute to meaningful causes and address pressing global issues. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) state that Hamas rule in Gaza is reportedly weakening, citing a video that surfaced showing gunmen surrendering. The IDF's assessment suggests a shift in dynamics within the region, indicating challenges for the authority of the Hamas leadership. The reported surrender of gunmen adds a visual dimension to the claim of a weakening grip on power, emphasizing potential internal challenges or shifts in the political landscape in Gaza. Dig deeper

A former aide to President Joe Biden has asserted the possibility of a "plausible" laboratory leak origin of Covid-19 in Wuhan. This statement adds a significant perspective to the ongoing debate about the virus's origins, challenging the dominant narrative that it emerged naturally. The acknowledgment of a lab leak as a plausible scenario raises questions about the need for further investigation into the origins of the pandemic and potential implications for global health policies. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where photos and a video of her exchanging smiles and handshakes with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield at the closing ceremony surfaced online. Fans expressed delight, with some expressing a desire to see them collaborate in a film. Alia donned a grey strapless gown with purple floral embroidery, while Andrew looked dapper in a black suit. The interaction between the two actors at the prestigious event has generated excitement and speculation among their admirers about a potential on-screen collaboration. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Uncertainty surrounds Rohit Sharma's future in T20 International cricket and potential inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. Despite being India's captain across formats, Rohit has been absent from T20Is for over a year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to finalize the squad for the Afghanistan T20I series in January, fueling speculation about Rohit's participation in the World Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah addressed the issue, further keeping the speculations alive. The situation adds intrigue to Rohit Sharma's T20I career and his role in India's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Vertigo, a disorienting sensation of spinning or dizziness, is reported to be common, affecting 1 in 10 people worldwide at some point in their lives. Various factors such as inner ear problems, infections, and stress can contribute to its occurrence. ENT surgeon Dr. Vikas Agrawal highlighted in an interview that disrupted or inadequate sleep may compromise the body's ability to repair and regenerate, potentially leading to vertigo. He emphasized the connection between sleep and the vestibular system, responsible for balance and spatial orientation, shedding light on the impact of sleep on maintaining overall well-being and preventing vertigo. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.