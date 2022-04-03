Afternoon brief: Yogi Adityanath welcomes Nepal PM to Varanasi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi Adityanath welcomes Nepal PM to Varanasi on day 3 of his India visit

Two days after arriving in India, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday reached Varanasi. Read more

TMC to push Women’s Quota Bill in Rajya Sabha in last week of budget session

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to bring a motion in the Rajya Sabha for the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill. Read more

Women's WC Final: Alyssa Healy breaks Adam Gilchrist's world record with 170-run knock; creates massive run-scoring feat

Alyssa Healy produced a magnificent outing in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu says 'shape of your mind is important than shape of your body' in new pic, serves magical look: See here

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently got targetted by online trolls for her changed appearance since winning the crown. Read more

Woman mimics Alia Bhatt as she orders some pizza, mentions Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Have you ever watched the kind of videos where people mimic certain celebrities as they order food over a phone call. Read more