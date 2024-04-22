Afternoon briefing: 1.5 crore visited Ram Temple since January 22, what BJP's Arun Govil said on poll campaign; and more

Approximately 1.5 crore people have paid their obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple since the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the idol on January 22, said general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. He said around one lakh people are visiting the temple town every day to get the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. Dig Deeper Approximately 1.5 crore people have paid their obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple since the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the idol on January 22(ANI)

BJP's candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil, on Monday said he doesn't interact with the electorate during the outreach programme as “communication happens through the eyes”. Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the popular TV serial "Ramayan", said the people see him as Ram and perform “20-25 Aartis” during the ‘Jan Sampark’. “The respect that I get because I played Lord Ram on screen has increased. Have you seen people touching the feet of politicians? They see me as Ram despite my contesting the election,” Govil told PTI. Dig Deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

Delhi HC junks PIL seeking Arvind Kejriwal's release on ‘extraordinary interim bail’, imposes ₹75,000 costs

Chhota Rajan alive? Underworld don's photo released, first in 9 years

India News

Key provisions of CAA may violate certain Articles of Constitution: US Congress report

The Asaduddin Owaisi factor in Lok Sabha elections

Global Matters

North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military

India becomes second-largest source country for new citizens in America after Mexico: Report

Sports Goings

The full toss to Virat Kohli which resulted in his dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders has given birth to a fresh storm in IPL 2024. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter got out to what appeared to be a waist-high full-toss, expected to be called a no-ball. But a huge controversy got triggered when the ball was declared as a legit delivery, leading to a sea of reactions. Kohli argued with the umpire, got in his face, but it did little to change the outcome. Kohli eventually had to make the long way back, disgruntled and displeased as the entire RC camp looked on in disbelief. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

BTS agency HYBE has initiated an audit of its label ADOR, including CEO Min Hee-jin. As per Soompi, HYBE has also commented after taking the step. ADOR is HYBE's label that Hee-jin founded in 2021. ADOR also founded NewJeans. While HYBE has an 80 per cent stake in ADOR, the remaining 20 per cent is held by ADOR management and Hee-jin. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The epochal bodycon dress is a staple in every fashion lover's wardrobe. Moreover, if you look at the closets of your favourite celebrities, the bodycon has found a momentous cult-like reemergence with them. And Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post is proof enough. The actor slipped into a brown bodycon maxi for a recent photoshoot. Scroll through to check out her photos and steal some style inspiration. Dig Deeper