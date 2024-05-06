Afternoon briefing: 181 academicians slam Rahul Gandhi in open letter; Tej Pratap's remarks on Poonch attack, and more

More than 180 vice chancellors and noted academicians of leading universities across India have written an open letter hitting out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the selection process of university heads. In the open letter titled “torchbearers being torched”, the academics said Rahul Gandhi has questioned the merit of the process through which vice chancellors are appointed. “It has come to our notice from tweet and open sources of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader, that appointment of Vice Chancellors is made solely on the basis of affiliation with some organisation rather than on the basis of merit and qualification, thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice Chancellors are appointed," the letter written by 181 vice chancellors read. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

A day after terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy at the Sanai Top area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district killing one soldier and injuring four others, several opposition leaders questioned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, triggered a major controversy by describing the incident as an "election stunt". Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday hit out at the BJP over the attack saying the ruling party has just made people "fight against each other" and caused "Hindu-Muslim differences". "Shaheed kinke wajah se huye? Modi ji ki wajah se huye. Pehle kahan koi shaheed hota tha? (who caused the martyrdom? It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Were there any martyrs before?" he further questioned.

The Latest News

Rekha Jhunjhunwala loses 800 crore today: What happened in the stock market

CISCE results: ICSE records 99.47% pass percentage, ISC 98.19%

India News

Delhi excise policy: BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea rejected by court

New-age cheating: IB board students leak exam questions taking advantage of time zones

Global Matters

6 killed, 35 injured in Ukrainian drone attack n Russia's frontier region

Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of military operation

Sports Goings

If Rohit Sharma opts to part ways with Mumbai Indians one day, there will be no shortage of Indian Premier League teams who will go for him at the auction. Not long ago, former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu weighed in on the Mumbai Indians captaincy saga and claimed that Rohit could 'go wherever he wanted to go' after Hardik Pandya succeeded him as the leader of the MI franchise.

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has showered praises on Sanjay Leela Bhansali after binge-watching his debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Shekhar also lauded actor Manisha Koirala's performance. He added that Netflix is finally giving "Indian filmmakers budgets they deserve". Shekhar wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerises you. His images stayed with me long after I binge watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. and what an effective performance by Manisha Koirala @mkoirala. Finally #Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers budgets they deserve."

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.