 Afternoon briefing: Arvind Kejriwal allowed to carry these items in jail; Kerala CM takes dig at Rahul Gandhi; more news
Afternoon briefing: Arvind Kejriwal allowed to carry these items in jail; Kerala CM takes dig at Rahul Gandhi; more news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 01:12 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday till April 15. During the hearing, Kejriwal made several demands before the court, including the availability of a few books. The court later allowed him to take several personal items inside his Tihar jail cell, including books, medication as well as his religious locket. The court has also ordered that Kejriwal be provided with home-cooked food while inside jail. Dig Deeper

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Kerala chief minister and Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took a dig at Congress leader and incumbent Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for contesting the polls from the constituency against Annie Raja of CPI, a party that is a part of the opposition's INDIA bloc. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What AAP chief ate, read, did in Delhi's Tihar jail?

'Absolute defiance': Baba Ramdev apologises to Supreme Court in misleading ads case

India News

Kamal Nath claims 'game of deceit' after exit of Chhindwara aides; BJP reacts

Atishi claims ED will arrest her, 3 other AAP leaders if they don't join BJP

Global Matters

King Charles' aides criticised for letting him make ‘very strange’ move and ‘ask for trouble’ during Easter Sunday

Sri Lanka unaware of ship carrying toxic wastes from the US: Officials

Sports Goings

It was on this day, April 2nd, 2011, 13 years ago, that India etched their names in World Cup folklore. After a 28-year wait, MS Dhoni's men lifted the coveted trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, culminating a tournament that will forever be remembered by Indian fans. On the anniversary of one of Indian cricket's greatest moments, we take a look at how the historic triumph panned out. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

After the box office success of his last film, Vikas Bahl's home invasion drama Shaitaan, fans of Ajay Devgn can't wait to see him in a completely new avatar in Maidaan. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, the makers unveiled the final trailer of Maidaan. The final trailer builds on the first one, released a couple of weeks ago. It starts with Priyamani's character giving a pep talk to her husband Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay. She lauds him for believing that India can achieve football glory in the imminent Olympics, back in the 1950s, in a newly independent nation. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Autism Spectrum Disorder is a development disorder in children which can affect their communication and social skills, cognitive function and learning ability. Considering children with autism may display repetitive behaviours and have interest in selected things, this can also impact the way they eat leading to nutritional deficiencies, eating disorders and digestive issues. It is important to make sure they have a balanced diet that can help in their development and cognitive function. There are also foods that can help autistic children have better control over their moods and behaviour. Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
