Afternoon briefing: Arvind Kejriwal allowed to carry these items in jail; Kerala CM takes dig at Rahul Gandhi; more news

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday till April 15. During the hearing, Kejriwal made several demands before the court, including the availability of a few books. The court later allowed him to take several personal items inside his Tihar jail cell, including books, medication as well as his religious locket. The court has also ordered that Kejriwal be provided with home-cooked food while inside jail. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Kerala chief minister and Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took a dig at Congress leader and incumbent Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for contesting the polls from the constituency against Annie Raja of CPI, a party that is a part of the opposition's INDIA bloc. Dig Deeper

It was on this day, April 2nd, 2011, 13 years ago, that India etched their names in World Cup folklore. After a 28-year wait, MS Dhoni's men lifted the coveted trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, culminating a tournament that will forever be remembered by Indian fans. On the anniversary of one of Indian cricket's greatest moments, we take a look at how the historic triumph panned out. Dig Deeper

After the box office success of his last film, Vikas Bahl's home invasion drama Shaitaan, fans of Ajay Devgn can't wait to see him in a completely new avatar in Maidaan. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, the makers unveiled the final trailer of Maidaan. The final trailer builds on the first one, released a couple of weeks ago. It starts with Priyamani's character giving a pep talk to her husband Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay. She lauds him for believing that India can achieve football glory in the imminent Olympics, back in the 1950s, in a newly independent nation. Dig Deeper

World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Autism Spectrum Disorder is a development disorder in children which can affect their communication and social skills, cognitive function and learning ability. Considering children with autism may display repetitive behaviours and have interest in selected things, this can also impact the way they eat leading to nutritional deficiencies, eating disorders and digestive issues. It is important to make sure they have a balanced diet that can help in their development and cognitive function. There are also foods that can help autistic children have better control over their moods and behaviour. Dig Deeper