King Charles' aides criticised for letting him make ‘very strange’ move and ‘ask for trouble’ during Easter Sunday

Aides working for Britain’s King Charles III have been slammed for letting the monarch make a “very strange” move when he appeared during Easter Sunday. According to royal commentator Angela Levin, allowing Charles to shake hands with well-wishers attending the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle was not a good idea. King Charles' aides have been criticised for letting him make a ‘very strange’ move and ‘ask for trouble’ during Easter Sunday (Hollie Adams/Pool Photo via AP(AP)

“He looked much better, his eyes were sparkling and he was obviously extremely happy to be there,” Levin said, according to GB News. “What I felt was very strange was that he went afterwards to talk to a huge number of people who came to see him and to shake hands with them.”

‘How could they let him do that?’

“I think since all these pandemics, you don’t want to shake hands with anyone, be careful. How could they let him do that?” she added.

When Ellie Costello asked whether Charles’ show of warmth was a “good sign,” Levin and broadcaster Eamonn Holmes were not sure. “That’s not wise for you, for me, for anybody,” Holmes said. “I mean, you’re spreading germs. When I brought out my autobiography 17 years ago, I went to all these shops all; around the country, and I don’t think I’ve ever been so ill. People shaking hands, it’s asking for trouble.”

Levin also noted that when Queen Camilla shook hands with well-wishers, she wore gloves. But the monarch’s move was not safe, she suggested.

“I thought it was rather strange they allowed him to do that”, she said. “He also couldn’t sit next to his family. I would have thought that he could have sat near his family, but not shook all those hands.”

Charles’ Easter appearance was the most significant one after his cancer diagnosis. It also came shortly after Kate Middleton shared in a video message that she too has been diagnosed with cancer. She has started a course of preventive chemotherapy, she confirmed.