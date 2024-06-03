Afternoon briefing: Assam CM's fresh dig at Rahul Gandhi; India's May manufacturing PMI falls, and more

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over changing his looks, claiming that the latter listens to his advice as he shaves off or grows a beard. In an interview with News Nation channel, the Assam chief minister said when he commented on Rahul Gandhi's long beard, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in 2022, and compared his look with that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, the Congress leader shaved off soon after that. Taking another dig at his former party colleague, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi looked like an “Amul boy” when he clean-shaved. Dig deeper Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (HT_PRINT)

India's manufacturing growth slowed to a three-month low in May as a heatwave prompted some companies to reduce working hours, but factory activity remained robust overall, bolstered by strong international sales, a business survey showed on Monday. Asia's third-largest economy often sees high temperatures during May and they soared above 50 degrees Celsius (122°F) in some northern and western regions last month. The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dipped to 57.5 in May from April's 58.8, below a preliminary estimate of 58.4. Dig deeper

The Latest News

New supply of retail space to increase by almost 50%, to touch 134 mn sq ft in the next 5 years Dig deeper

Ola Electric layoffs: Company to cut 500 jobs, Bhavish Aggarwal ‘reducing costs’ Dig deeper

India News

Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad after ‘security alert’ Dig deeper

Fire breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramnagar forest division Dig deeper

Global Matters

Seoul to suspend inter-Korean military deal with North over trash balloons Dig deeper

Mexico election: Claudia Sheinbaum set to become country's first woman president Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After an impressive outing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, where India won their only warm-up game for the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side are all set to kick off their campaign on Wednesday at the same venue against Ireland. Amid the discussions in the build-up to the match and the league phase which has largely pertained to the possible line-up India might feature, a former cricketer has sounded the alarm bells in questioning India's preparation for the T20 World Cup as he pointed his fingers towards Rohit and Virat Kohli. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With temperatures soaring across the country in June, now is the perfect time to plan a holiday to cooler regions to escape the scorching heat and humidity. But if you're tired of spending your summers in the same crowded tourist destinations, consider adding some of these to your upcoming itinerary. Each of these places has something unique to offer, including stunning scenery, wildlife, activities and more that can easily rival the popular tourist attractions. These places offer an opportunity to get away from it all and reconnect with nature without the distractions of large crowds. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.