June travel diaries 2024: 7 stunning off-beat destinations to explore this summer

With temperatures soaring across the country in June, now is the perfect time to plan a holiday to cooler regions to escape the scorching heat and humidity. But if you're tired of spending your summers in the same crowded tourist destinations, consider adding some of these to your upcoming itinerary. Each of these places has something unique to offer, including stunning scenery, wildlife, activities and more that can easily rival the popular tourist attractions. These places offer an opportunity to get away from it all and reconnect with nature without the distractions of large crowds. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bag, and let's go on vacation. (Also read: Travel trends: Revenge travel is losing its appeal as our wanderlust shifts from never-ending to a normal pattern ) Escape the summer heat with these off-beat destinations perfect for a June getaway. (Unsplash)

Off-beat places to visit in June

1. Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

Nestled deep in the northern Himalayas, Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez Valley is still largely unexplored and offers a tranquil haven for those seeking solitude. The valley is surrounded by snow-capped hills in June and dotted with lush green meadows. The tranquillity of the surroundings is enhanced by the Kishanganga River. Visitors can explore the old wooden dwellings, interact with the friendly locals and enjoy the unspoilt beauty of this undiscovered gem of North India while there aren't many other tourists around.

2. Gokarna, Karnataka

One of the more off the beaten track of India's many bizarre beach towns, Gokarna is known for its pristine and unspoilt beaches. A temple town with a laid-back vibe, Gokarna is a popular summer resort in Karnataka, India. The charming town is lined with palm and coconut trees, the sea and fine sand. It lies on the coast of Karwar. Add Gokarna, a unique location in Karnataka, to your list of top Indian summer destinations.

3. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku is a small town in the Eastern Ghats, perched on three hills: Chitamogondi, Raktakonda and Galikonda. It has much to offer, including sprawling coffee plantations, protected forests, breathtaking waterfalls and a rich cultural heritage. The location boasts breathtaking mountains, lush vegetation and waterfalls.

4. Barot, Himachal Pradesh

The Barot Valley in Mandi district is a trekker's dream come true. Its remarkable natural beauty is a result of its location in the magnificent valleys. This charming valley community is the gateway to the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary on the other side of the Uhl. It is also rich in biodiversity. The black bear, ghoral and monal all live in the sanctuary.

5. Sinthan Top, Kashmir

One of the most unique locations in Kashmir, the Sinthan Valley rises 12,000 feet above sea level and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, emerald valleys, orchards, whispering deodar and dense pine forests, rippling streams meandering through lush green meadows and vibrant wildflowers that create an unparalleled splendour. From the top of the mountain you can see two different valleys.

6. Majuli, Assam

Just 20 miles from the city of Jorhat lies Majuli, a picturesque and verdant island in the Brahmaputra River. Covering an area of 1250 square kilometres, it is considered one of the largest river islands in the world. It is sometimes referred to as the birthplace of the Vaishnavite school of Hinduism. Due to severe soil erosion and flooding, the river island is disappearing. Experts predict that the island will be completely submerged by 2030.

7. Kashid, Maharashtra

Located in the Konkan belt, this coastal town has one of the most enticing beaches with a varied landscape of cliffs, rocks and golden sand. The long, wide beach is lined with casuarina trees, snack stalls and hammocks. The sun-kissed, pristine sandy beach with crystal clear waters is a water lover's dream.