Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad after ‘security alert’

An Akasa Air flight flying from Delhi to Mumbai carrying 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport after receiving a security alert onboard on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the airline said. A Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad after a ‘security alert’. (FILE pic)

Akasa Air flight QP 1719 landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 10:13am. The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and “Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 03, 2024, and carrying 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members on board, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 hrs. All passengers have been deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground,” news agency ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The Akasa Air incident comes a day after a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat following which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival. The flight landed at 10:19am on Sunday.

Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a hand written note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb," said an unamed source told news agency PTI.

Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19am.

Vistara, in a statement, confirmed that “a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024”.

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said.

It also said the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.