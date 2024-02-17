In less than two years of commencing operations, Akasa Air will start international services with its first flight to Doha from Mumbai on March 28. Akasa Air: First Mumbai to Doha flight on March 28 to bolster Qatar-India connectivity (File Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

"Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India," the airline said in a release.

Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Currently, five Indian airlines operate international flights -- Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet.

The airline, which started flying on August 7, 2022, currently operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Last month, the airline placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes.

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in June 2023.

The launch of operations to Doha is in line with Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 that aims to make the country the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030, the release said.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world and plans are afoot to develop international hubs in the country to tap the growth potential.