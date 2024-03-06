Afternoon briefing: Bengal govt hikes Anganwadi workers' pay; what father of Indian man killed in Israel said, and more

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the salaries of Anganwadi and Asha workers starting April. This move coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of various projects in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee announced a monthly increase from ₹8,250 to ₹9,000 for Anganwadi and Asha workers, along with a raise of ₹500 for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) workers, increasing their monthly salary from ₹6,000 to ₹6,500. “The Asha and Anganwadi workers are our pride as they work very hard. They support us in all the bad times. I wish they do well in life. Maa Maati Maanush government shall always be with the people,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said. Dig deeper West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

The deceased victim, Pat Nibin Maxwell, an Indian national, was killed, and two others were injured in an anti-tank missile strike in Margaliot, Israel, on Monday. All three victims were from Kerala. The missile was reportedly fired by Hezbollah, supporting Hamas in the ongoing Gaza conflict. According to the victim's father, Pathrose Maxwell, Israeli authorities "did not permit his son to relocate to a safer area." He urged both Israel and Hamas to prioritise the safety of foreign nationals and relocate them to safer locations.

Indian killed by missile in Israel, two more hurt

Latest News

IIFL Finance share price falls 20% more after RBI ban; Jefferies ‘hold’ call: Will decline continue? Dig deeper

‘Are you there to help Pakistan?’: JP Nadda tears into Karnataka government over slogan row Dig deeper

India News

Buzz over election dates as Opposition parties gear up for Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

Lok Sabha polls: Focus on BJP central election committee meeting for second list Dig deeper

Global Matters

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., is said to be proposing a bill requiring ICE to detain undocumented immigrants accused of local theft or burglary. This initiative follows the tragic murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia. The perpetrator, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was an illegal immigrant. The legislation, dubbed the Laken Riley Act, is named in memory of the 22-year-old student. Riley was discovered deceased on the University of Georgia campus after being assaulted and murdered by Ibarra while she was out for a morning run.

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the grand Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, thoroughly enjoying himself. When the trio of Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – took the stage to dance to the popular RRR song "Naatu Naatu," the audience went wild. However, what followed was not only disrespectful but also highlighted the inherent bias in the Hindi film industry towards actors from the South. Shah Rukh invited Telugu film star Ram Charan, who appeared in RRR, to join them on stage for a dance. He then proceeded to speak random phrases in Tamil – yes, Tamil, not Telugu – and concluded with 'idli Ram Charan'.

Lifestyle and Health

Stubborn and perilous, belly fat poses a significant challenge in weight loss efforts due to its deep-seated accumulation around internal organs. Its association with health concerns like hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers underscores its severity. Addressing this fat requires a multifaceted approach involving lifestyle modifications, including a balanced diet and regular exercise. Experts recommend incorporating protein and fiber-rich foods into morning meals as a key strategy for overall weight loss and targeting belly fat reduction.

Sports Goings

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has levelled allegations on Ravichandran Ashwin, accusing the spinner of ignoring him ahead of the landmark 100th Test for the country. Sivaramakrishnan, in a post on X, wrote that Ashwin disconnected his calls and ignored his text messages – technically ghosting him – as he tried conveying his wishes to the off-spinner on the momentous occasion. Sivaramakrishnan's reactions led to a barrage of trolling from online users, some bringing out his scathing attack on Ashwin back in October last year when he wrote "any fool will get wickets on tempered pitches in India" and threw controversial terms at Ashwin, such as calling him a 'liability fielder' and 'most unfit cricketer'.

