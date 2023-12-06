Afternoon briefing: BJP attacks Revanth Reddy over DNA remark; Govt blocks 100 sites for fraud; and all the latest news

The North-South debate intensified within Indian politics, sparked by Congress' losses in northern states and victories in Telangana. Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy's earlier statement, emphasizing the superiority of Telangana DNA over Bihar's, resurfaced, fueling the controversy. BJP leaders, Shehzad Poonawala and Amit Malviya, questioned the alliance with Congress, urging clarification on their stance. Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty's deleted tweet on the north-south divide added to the controversy, prompting Prime Minister Modi's warning against divisive agendas. The debate also spilled into Parliament, with DMK MP Senthil Kumar using objectionable language to describe North India, later expunged, causing further political turmoil. Dig Deeper Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy, named as the new chief minister of the state. (PTI)

The Union Home Ministry announced the blocking of 100 websites engaged in organized investment frauds and money laundering. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on the recommendation of the National Cybercrime Threat Analysis Unit (NCTAU), invoked powers under the Information Technology Act, 2000, to block these sites. The illicit activities involved task-based economic crimes operated by overseas actors, using digital advertising, chat messengers, and rented accounts. The frauds, detected through the 1930 helpline and NCRP, targeted citizens through deceptive online job advertisements, leading to significant threats, data security concerns, and financial losses. A cyber-safe India remains a top priority for the MHA, with citizens urged to report fraudsters promptly. Dig Deeper

In 2023, Glenn Maxwell showcased cricketing brilliance, rescuing Australia with an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup, steering them from 91/7 to a triumphant 292-run chase. Maxwell's resurgence continued in the IPL, shifting from inconsistent performances with Punjab Kings to an impressive stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021. Despite a taxing season, including a T20I series against India, Maxwell remains committed, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars and asserting his desire to play in the IPL until he "can't walk anymore." Retained by RCB for 2024, Maxwell praised the IPL's significant impact on his career. Dig Deeper

Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, "The Archies," along with the entire Bachchan family. Jaya, elegantly dressed in a white kaftan kurta, gestured to the paparazzi not to shout while posing with Tina Ambani. A video of Jaya's interaction received mixed reactions on social media, with some disapproving of her approach, while others showed understanding. The Bachchan family, dressed in black, posed for a family picture at the premiere. Agastya plays the lead in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, a Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series, set for release on December 7. Dig Deeper

Strict parenting, marked by overbearing expectations and limited attentiveness, can have severe and lasting repercussions on children's growth and well-being. While discipline is essential, an overly rigorous approach may lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and psychological strain in children. Strictly raised children may find it challenging to communicate emotions, develop social skills, and establish relationships. Additionally, such parenting may unintentionally encourage rebellion in teens. The restrictive atmosphere hinders creative thinking, cognitive development, and may perpetuate a generation-long pattern of strict parenting. Shama Soni, a philanthropist, emphasizes the need for a balanced approach, combining discipline with emotional support and open communication for holistic child development. Dig Deeper

