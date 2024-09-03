Afternoon briefing: Centre to probe drone attacks in Manipur; Jr NTR donates 1 crore to Andhra, Telangana, more

The Centre has formed a committee of top officers from the army, state police and paramilitary forces to examine the modus operandi of explosives dropped by drones adopted by militants in Manipur, officials aware of the matter said. The committee of army’s 57 Mountain divisions lieutenant general, additional DGP Manipur police, major general of the Assam Rifles (South), and inspector generals from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) will be roping in technical experts to analyse how militants are modifying drones to plant explosives and drop them. Dig Deeper The committee has to submit its report to the office of the DGP Manipur by September 13. (HT sourced photo)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy have urged the Centre to declare the torrential rain conditions in their states as a natural calamity as more than 30 people died so far. The intense downpour has led to the death of 17 people in Andhra Pradesh and 16 people in Telangana. Road links between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have faced major damage. Meanwhile, Jr NTR on Tuesday announced ₹50 lakh donation to the CM Relief Funds of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dig Deeper

‘Strikes by lawyers unacceptable’: Supreme Court asserts ‘zero tolerance’ policy

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Bengal to table anti-rape bill today. What are provisions?

Haryana Class 12 student mistaken for a cow smuggler, chased and shot dead

Donald Trump finalises a role for Elon Musk in his government, 'can't wait' billionaire responds

Who is Billy Campbell? 8-year-old claims to be Princess Diana's reincarnation

In Congo jailbreak, 129 inmates killed, many of them in a stampede

World Bank upgrades its estimate of India's growth from 6.6% to 7%

Investing in stock market ahead of festive season? Vijay Kedia's advice: ‘I will not…’

Have tablet makers found a magic formula in India? Shipment data suggests so

With only two days to go for the Duleep Trophy, the squads of all four teams are still seeing minor changes due to player injuries and last-minute confirmations. Just after it was reportedly confirmed that India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy due to an injury sustained during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, it has come to light that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been declared fit to take part in the prestigious tournament. Dig Deeper

Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, has had a digital release as unceremonious as its theatrical release last year. After being dumped in cinemas and barely making any money for the few days and few shows it had to make a mark, The Lady Killer has now landed on the official YouTube channel of the production house, T-Series. Dig Deeper

Anand Mahindra, slammed for using foreign cars despite being a “Make in India” advocate, has set the record straight on the vehicles he owns. The chairman of Mahindra Group called out a “fake” and “fabricated” story suggesting that he owns a BMW, a Mercedes, a Porsche and a Ferrari, among other luxury cars. Dig Deeper

